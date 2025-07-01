Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 16,538 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,538 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.85.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $151.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

