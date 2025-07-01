Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 28,325 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

