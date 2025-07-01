Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,860 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $525.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.75. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Argus cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

