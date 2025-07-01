Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 58,380 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,380 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,818,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.33. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,037.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

