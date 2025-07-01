Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 6,047 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 58,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,257,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $287.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.08.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,613,606.40. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.57, for a total transaction of $856,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,747.50. The trade was a 63.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $27,319,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

