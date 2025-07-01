Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $8.08 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.3% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,785,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $158.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

