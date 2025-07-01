Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December (NYSEARCA:CPSD) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December (NYSEARCA:CPSD – Free Report) by 634.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:CPSD opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $24.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December Profile

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December (CPSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPSD was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

