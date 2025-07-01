Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,511.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,813,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,405,000. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLBL opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.