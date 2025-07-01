Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,301 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $144.48.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.42.

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $87,757.50. Following the sale, the director owned 5,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,485.55. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $344,811.72. Following the sale, the director owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,721.76. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,791 shares of company stock valued at $44,689,798. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

