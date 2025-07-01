Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,079 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in lululemon athletica by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,681,682,000 after purchasing an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $947,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $827,338,000 after buying an additional 556,406 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $681,163,000 after buying an additional 421,890 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $237.58 on Tuesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $219.97 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.19 and a 200 day moving average of $325.27. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.