Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,828,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $188.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.48.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.80.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

