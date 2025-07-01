Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,461 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 540.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,129,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,566,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46,802.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,283,000 after buying an additional 725,904 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,730,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,253,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS stock opened at $351.22 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.06 and a one year high of $363.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.32 and its 200 day moving average is $331.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

