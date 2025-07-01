Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Holdings Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,736,000 after acquiring an additional 234,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,387,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,564,000 after purchasing an additional 793,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $212.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $215.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

