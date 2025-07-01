Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stake Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Carter’s by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2,112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.80.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

