Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $350.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.21. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $382.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 3.62.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 15,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $4,049,626.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,628.66. This trade represents a 59.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 113,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $41,302,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,016.90. This represents a 99.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,915 shares of company stock valued at $212,665,732. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $293.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.06.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

