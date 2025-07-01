Comparing bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) & Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of bluebird bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cortexyme and bluebird bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio 0 6 2 0 2.25

Profitability

bluebird bio has a consensus target price of $44.60, indicating a potential upside of 797.38%. Given bluebird bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Cortexyme.

This table compares Cortexyme and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53% bluebird bio -565.74% -322.46% -53.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and bluebird bio”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.52 bluebird bio $103.95 million 0.47 -$211.91 million ($41.32) -0.12

Cortexyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

bluebird bio beats Cortexyme on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company’s clinical development programs include HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has license agreement with Orchard Therapeutics Limited. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.

