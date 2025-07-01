Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 538 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $44,343,058,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 40,290.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,695,303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,528,950,000 after buying an additional 46,579,693 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,837,278 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,096,913,000 after buying an additional 16,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after buying an additional 11,600,470 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,071,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $288,336,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431,988 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $497.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $500.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.14.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

