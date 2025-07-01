Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $806.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.77 and a 200-day moving average of $253.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $292.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

