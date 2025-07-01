Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,976 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 1,976.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLOK. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

