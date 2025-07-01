Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 800 Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INOD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Innodata by 1,718.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 892,663 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter worth about $16,713,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Innodata by 2,038.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 293,687 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Innodata by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after buying an additional 242,871 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ INOD opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Innodata had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $58.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INOD shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

