Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Free Report) by 385.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 149,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

