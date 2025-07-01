Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Progressive by 14.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 332,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,213,000 after buying an additional 40,888 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,829.82. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $329,901.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,955.98. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $8,813,048. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $267.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.65 and a 200 day moving average of $265.17. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $207.48 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.88.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

