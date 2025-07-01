Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 502 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Free Report) by 180.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DJAN. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 27,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 1,995.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of BATS DJAN opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a market cap of $364.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.38. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (DJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.