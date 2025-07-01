Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IOCT opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.