Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNY. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 200.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 519,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 346,518 shares during the last quarter.

Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

GRNY stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 29.74. Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $23.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in 20 to 50 US large-cap securities across 5 to 10 themes determined to likely impact the economy and stock market. GRNY was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by Fundstrat.

