Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,548 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 58,214 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after buying an additional 116,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $253.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.73%.

WesBanco Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.