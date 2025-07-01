Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Performance

TACK opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $255.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of -0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Profile

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

