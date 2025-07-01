Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 591.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 349,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,034,000 after buying an additional 299,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,218,000 after buying an additional 127,394 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 204,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,356,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,721,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average of $117.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

