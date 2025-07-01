Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,384,000. Finally, Enstar Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,916,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPBO opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

