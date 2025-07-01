Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,782,521,000 after purchasing an additional 538,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,317,000 after buying an additional 327,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after buying an additional 5,204,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $1,196,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,953,000 after acquiring an additional 655,247 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $183.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.88. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.25 and a twelve month high of $183.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.