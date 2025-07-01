Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 34,376 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 338,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 89,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,584,000.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ SOXQ opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.074 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.