Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $27,000 Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 102.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.78.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $357.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.