Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV's holdings in American Tower were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,390,000 after purchasing an additional 537,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,851,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $220.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.09.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm's revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

