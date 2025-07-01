Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $37,000 Stock Position in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John F. Barry bought 623,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $1,988,327.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 83,266,026 shares in the company, valued at $265,618,622.94. This trade represents a 0.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.29 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 36.07%.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 16.46%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.79%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

