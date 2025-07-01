Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $43,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 290.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLB. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 689,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, KKM Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $813,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

