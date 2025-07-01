Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $45,000 Stock Position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 509,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 77,019 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:YDEC opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

