Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $48,000 Position in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FCF US Quality ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in FCF US Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FCF US Quality ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FCF US Quality ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,342,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,567,000 after buying an additional 3,045,017 shares during the period.

Get FCF US Quality ETF alerts:

FCF US Quality ETF Trading Up 0.8%

BATS:TTAC opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. FCF US Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $70.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $716.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.92.

About FCF US Quality ETF

The FCF US Quality ETF (TTAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. TTAC was launched on Sep 28, 2016 and is managed by FCF Advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FCF US Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCF US Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.