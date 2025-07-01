Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $53,000 Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLOU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

