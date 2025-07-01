Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EWJV opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $36.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.3778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.