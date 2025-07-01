Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $62,000 Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in F5 were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in F5 by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,013 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of F5 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 852 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.56.

F5 Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $294.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.55 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.01 and its 200 day moving average is $275.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total value of $364,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,678.11. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $514,728.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,360.96. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,219 shares of company stock worth $2,025,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

