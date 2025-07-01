Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $80,000 Stock Position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,484,000 after buying an additional 1,213,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $626,074,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,742,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,177 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $60.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus set a $63.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the sale, the director owned 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,786.20. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.