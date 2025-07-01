Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $37,000 in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 14,990,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,964,000 after acquiring an additional 291,201 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 7,236,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 714,726 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 852.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,951,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after buying an additional 5,326,051 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,387,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 660,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

GSM stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $684.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.58. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $307.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. Research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is -18.18%.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

