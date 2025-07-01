Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $46,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $236,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 84,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 52,406 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSBD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE:GSBD opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.71. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.12 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.44%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

