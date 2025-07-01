Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $59,000 in IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in IMAX by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in IMAX by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. IMAX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 7.79%. IMAX’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Corporation will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

