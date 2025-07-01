Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $78,000 in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.