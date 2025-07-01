Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $80,000 in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 765 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOV. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 189,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 72,068 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 12,432.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

HOV stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $622.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.50. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $686.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

