Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,517 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

LGOV opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11,238.20 and a beta of 0.12. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

