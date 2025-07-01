Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,457 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:GDEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:GDEC – Free Report) by 625.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 149,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.3%

GDEC stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $409.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.42.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (GDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

