Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 185 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 18,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

