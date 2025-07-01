Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 266 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1518 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

